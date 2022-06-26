Four people are still in Tauranga Hospital and one has been discharged. Photo / NZME

Four people are still in Tauranga Hospital and one has been discharged. Photo / NZME

Four people, including two girls aged six and seven, remain in hospital after a crash on State Highway 29A.

Emergency services were alerted to a multi-vehicle crash near the Maungatapu on-ramp and Truman Lane about 3pm on Sunday.

St John sent five vehicles to the scene, treating five people and transporting them all to Tauranga Hospital.

Three were seriously injured and two moderately.

One woman from Tauranga, 27, was treated and discharged, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board confirmed.

Five people were taken to Tauranga Hospital after a serious crash in Mount Maunganui. Photo / NZME

Two girls from Tauranga, aged six and seven, were still in hospital in a stable condition.

An Ōhope man, 19, and a Tauranga woman, 23, was also still in hospital in a serious condition.

According to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui was closed between State Highway 2 Baypark and Maungatapu Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit was on-site investigating the incident.

The road reopened around 10.15pm Sunday.