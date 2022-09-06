Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Former Prime Minister and Waihi Beach local Helen Clark will officially launch Sustainable Waihi Beach as its ambassador next month.

Sustainable Waihi Beach (SWB) founder Pippa Coombes said she was thrilled that Clark agreed to be the organisation's ambassador.

"We applaud Helen's commitment to and passion for sustainability, and to have someone of Helen's calibre as our ambassador provides us with real gravitas," Coombes said.

The SWB team of volunteers have been working to get the organisation up-and-running and to complete its first project – seven water stations where people can refill their reusable water bottles, helping to create a plastic-free community.

One of those stations will also be accessible, designed for use by people in wheelchairs as well as those without mobility issues.

Clark said she was honoured to be asked to be an ambassador for SWB.

"This is very much a community initiative, and we believe the water refill stations are just the start of a movement here to take exceptionally good care of our environment and the people who enjoy it - not just for this generation, but for others to come," she said.

The water stations have been installed at the Trig, Brighton Reserve, Coronation Park and Albacore Ave, with two further locations to be agreed upon.

The accessible station will be installed at the North End near the Surf Club.

Five of the stations have been funded by the Waihi Beach Community Board and two by the Packaging Forum. There are more planned for other locations.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council not only supported the initiative through the installation, plumbing and partial funding of the accessible station, but also generously provided SWB with the seed funding that it needed to get started.

The stations will be operational by early September so you can fill your bottles while walking or biking.

Coombes says the group really started to gather momentum when it got lobbied for the Green Room pilot program to be run here recently.

Co-ordinated by Tourism Bay of Plenty and Tourism Industry Aotearoa, the program brought 18 Waihi Beach and Katikati businesses together to review and improve their sustainability practices.

"There were some incredible initiatives put in place, such as carbon reduction strategies, low-waste events and processes, and stronger promotion of 'caring for our whenua' over the busy summer.

"But most importantly, it saw a collaboration and commitment from our business community to work together and share ideas to cement long-term sustainable goals," Coombes said.

"Reon Tuanau from Otawhiwhi Marae referenced a whakataukī several times during Green Room discussions, and they very much align with SWB values: 'Manaaki whenua, manaaki tāngata, haere whakamua' - care for the land, care for the people, go forward."

As well at Helen Clark, SWB has some other high-profile locals supporting the initiative. Actress, yoga teacher, and celebrant Miriama Smith is one of them.

"I love that Sustainable Waihi Beach has embraced the concept of kaitiakitanga and is encouraging our community to as well. We have an obligation to take care of our environment, and not just today, but for our rangatahi.

"They're part of the solution too, which takes years, and that's why it's so important that we start now," Smith said.

"The number of single-use plastic bottles that get thrown away each year in New Zealand is staggering – almost 830 million, which adds up to 165 Olympic swimming pools of plastic waste!"

Coombes said SWB would love to hear from anyone with ideas or time to commit to volunteering.

"This is very much a community initiative and the start of something major. We have an opportunity for Waihi Beach to lead the way when it comes to sustainability."

A host of VIPs have been invited to attend the launch, which will be held near the Waihi Beach Surf Club on September 10.

The official opening and speeches will be followed by refreshments at the surf club.