Former Bay of Plenty teacher Lynda Hills is a PhD student at the University of Auckland and is researching suicide. Photo / Megan Wilson
This article discusses suicide and mental health issues. If you need support, helpline information can be found at the bottom of this story.
At age 27, Lynda Hills tried to take her own life in Tauranga after years of struggling with her mental health. She was left critically injured. Now 43, she’s a mum living in Hamilton and researching suicide prevention. She recently returned to the Bay of Plenty to share publicly, for the first time, her story of finding hope.
Growing up, Lynda Hills always struggled with her mental health.
She recalls having her first suicidal thought aged 8 or 9.
She was a good student but the challenges continued on and off through school, and she saw her first counsellor at 19.
In the eight years that followed, she would see psychologists and psychiatrists, try prescription medication and alternative therapies, and spend time in a mental health facility and a Christian respite centre.
“Pretty much you name it, I tried it,” she told the Bay of Plenty Times.