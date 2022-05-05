Mike Delany is the new head coach of the Bay of Plenty Steamers. Photo / NZME

Steamers legend and former All Black Mike Delany has been appointed head coach for the Steamers this season.

Delany was an integral piece of the Steamers coaching unit last year and now takes the jump from assistant coach to head coach for the first time in his professional coaching career.

"I feel privileged and excited with the opportunity to lead a team that has been a big part of my life," Delany said.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I was nervous. But it's been the same with my playing career, and I've always backed myself to get the job done.

"I'm fortunate to have been coached by some of the best, so I can hopefully draw from those experiences to guide this team in the right direction."

Those who watched Delany play remember his assertive, attacking and often brilliant brand of football that earned him 75 caps with the Steamers. He also played several Super Rugby games for the Highlanders, Chiefs and Crusaders and one test for the All Blacks.

Delany said he wanted to instil that same freedom of expression in his team this season.

"It starts within, and I want our players to feel like they are in an environment that allows them to play without fear and express themselves.

"It begins with forming a strong culture. We will spend our pre-season on camps and other team bonding exercises to solidify our team identity, goals, and what it means to be a Steamer."

With Delany at the helm, Richard Watt will return as forwards coach, Pingi Tala'apitanga as scrum coach, James Porter as skills coach and Bradley Morgan as analyst coach. The Steamers attack coach position is in its final deliberations.

These men form the nucleus of the Steamers coaching group and share Delany's vision of a close-knit collective of players who can feel confident to play their rugby with passion.

"It runs deeper than the 15 men that will take the field this season. Our vision applies from the Steamers down into the premier club level," Delany said.

"We went through 58 players last season. Building relationships and developing our next level of athletes and club players is critical.

"Our coaches have already been hands-on with the Bay Clubs and Development Programmes this year, forming those relationships."

2021 Steamers head coach Daryl Gibson wasn't able to commit to the role this year due to work and other rugby commitments which included assistant coach of the Fiji national team.

"We want to thank Daryl for his contribution and how he helped in developing Mike to take on the head coach role," Bay of Plenty chief executive Mike Rogers said.

The 2022 Bunnings NPC draw is scheduled to be released in the coming weeks. Memberships will be on sale in June, with children's membership at $70 and adult membership at $120.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT