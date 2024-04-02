Ford Rd pump station upgrade under way

Drains are being widened as part of stage one of the Ford Rd Pump Station upgrade.

Work is under way on stage one of the Ford Rd Pump Station upgrade.

The pump station is a key asset in the Kaituna Catchment Control Scheme.

During regular maintenance and monitoring, it was found to be nearing the end of its useful life and needed replacement.

The new pump station will be designed to meet modern standards, while helping to reduce the impact on the surrounding environment and risk of damage to people, property and pasture.

Stage one involves widening the drains to increase water capacity and ensure the new pump station works effectively to drain floodwaters from the surrounding land.

Two box culverts and one farm bridge will also be upgraded to ensure access for ongoing drain maintenance.

In addition to this, measures will be taken to help improve water quality and control weed growth in the drain.

While construction is under way there will be increased truck traffic near the site on Kaituna and Te Tumu roads. Cyclists, who are currently being detoured down Kaituna Rd from the Tauranga Eastern Link (TEL) cycleway, are asked to take care during this time.

Stage one of this project is expected to be completed by mid-2024.