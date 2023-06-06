Te Puke Utd first team captain Daniel Courtis has had a prolific couple of Miller Cup games, scoring six goals. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Goals have not been in short supply for Te Puke Utd recently.

Playing two cup games in less than 48 hours, Te Puke amassed 14 goals and conceded just one.

Last Thursday evening, in a Miller Cup first-round catch-up game, Te Puke took on Waipuna Rangers, winning 4-1, with Daniel Courtis and Nick Johnson each getting a brace.

Round two of the cup came around quickly, with Te Puke facing Tauranga City New Blues on Saturday afternoon.

A strong start to the game had Te Puke win an early penalty, taken calmly and successfully by skipper Courtis.

Tauranga City looked to get back into the game, but any chances were quickly shut down. Te Puke got more momentum, playing decent football, with Jake Wichers and Finn McDonough in turn getting on the scoresheet before Courtis rounded out the first-half scoring with his second.

Te Puke reasserted their control in the second half with Courtis getting his hat-trick and Cameron Riley scoring his first for the team.

An impressive 10 minutes of football had Andrew Skerten get a hat-trick of his own. Not to be outdone, Courtis scored his fourth of the game and was also named man of the match.

On Saturday, Te Puke are back in Bay 1 league action, taking on Tauranga City Relics at 2.30pm at Ocean Downs.