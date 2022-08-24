Sammi Parish in black and white in a battle in an earlier match. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

On Sunday, the Te Puke United Ladies team hosted Papamoa Icons FC and the team wanted to make sure that we played a lot better than when we played them earlier in the season.

For the Black and Whites, although dominant, that final pass was not coming off.

Then in the seventh minute centre back Toni Johnson got the ball and put a ball right through for captain Sammi Parish to get just before the keeper and nudge it past her.

Ten minutes later Maia Moko put a ball out wide for winger Rosa Atkins who drove towards the 18-yard box and had a powerful low and hard shot, and the keeper could not stop it - 2-nil.

The momentum continued and Te Puke were playing well and moving the ball around from one side to the other and it was lovely to watch; then in the 31st minute Chynna Davie got hold of the ball and calmly slotted the ball past the keeper into the back of the net.

Twelve minutes later Davie was at it again after Parish slipped another wonderful ball through. Half time 5-nil.

The second half started off like the first, taking charge of the game, but a change in keeper made the ladies' job a bit tougher but still dominant. Then in the 60th minute Davie got the ball jinked in and around a couple of players and fired the ball into the top far corner of the net for her fourth of the game.

The Black and Whites were still trying to get more and had plenty of opportunities, especially from the wonderful corners that other centre back Sarah Earle was delivering and which Te Puke just could not get on target. Fulltime 6-nil.

Maia Moko and Sarah Earle had great games, but Anann pineapple bar player of the day went to Chynna Davie for her great finishing in front of goal.

On Sunday we play Papamoa Legends at 10am at Gordon Spratt Reserve, hope to see you there.

