Right now, the foodbank has 60 volunteers who work one shift a week. Photo / Mead Norton

Right now, the foodbank has 60 volunteers who work one shift a week. Photo / Mead Norton

BOP_xmas_logo

The manager of Tauranga's foodbank is calling on more people to help fill the "vital" role of volunteering this Christmas.

Nicki Goodwin, who has managed the foodbank for nine years, said they needed additional volunteers in December to ensure operations "ran efficiently" in what was typically a very busy time.

The Bay of Plenty Times' six-week Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank started on Saturday.

Goodwin said there were "extra jobs" that needed doing next month, which included greeting people, dropping off donations and delivering groceries to those who could not access the foodbank.

Volunteer Kerry Payne loading a foodbank van. Photo / Mead Norton

The foodbank has a "jovial" atmosphere during this time of year, with Goodwin saying the available roles offer a "real feel-good opportunity".

She also did not want the 60 volunteers who were rostered on weekly to be overworked.

"We need happy, smiley people to welcome and greet people bringing in donations. Traditionally, the people who have performed in that role have thoroughly enjoyed themselves," she said.

"It is vital. When people are donating to the foodbank, we want them to understand how grateful we are and how important their contribution is."

The work was "busy but fun", and there was a nice feeling amongst the team.

"We are helping others experience a better Christmas," she said.

Goodwin reminded those interested they were "not signing up for a year of volunteering", but rather one or two four-hour shifts in December.

Some who had volunteered time at Christmas in previous years had opted to start permanently, but there was "no expectation" put on people.

This year's appeal comes as children make up more than half of the people Tauranga Community Foodbank has helped this year, and demand spiked 28 per cent.

As of October 31, just over 19,600 people from 6623 city households sought help from the foodbank - an increase of about 4000 compared to the year before.

Of the 19,603 clients, 10,342 were children.

Last year, the appeal raised $160,000 for the foodbank.

Those interested in volunteering can visit the organisation's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/www.tgafoodbank.co.nz or call the foodbank on 07 578 9888.

How to donate: