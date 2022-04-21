Flooding at Simpsons Bridge.

Flooding has closed State Highway 25 in the Coromandel, cutting communities off from Whitianga while high swells has closed the Mauao base track this morning.

The closure was announced via the council's Facebook page and will be in place until swells have subsided.

Simpsons Beach resident Kate Raye said she and her neighbours had never seen flooding like this before.

"At the end of our road the bridge is completely underwater. We've been here four years and our neighbours have lived here for 30 years. We got a heavy rain warning but we didn't expect it was going to be like this."

Raye said the flooding has cut the Simpsons Beach and Wharekaho community off from Whitianga and to get to shops and groceries they would need to drive half an hour to Matarangi.

SH25 COROMANDEL TO WHITIANGA - ROAD CLOSED UPDATE 10:15AM, FRI 22 APR This section of SH25 is likely to remain CLOSED... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Thursday, April 21, 2022

"High tide isn't until 11.30am and it's still raining."

Raye said she didn't expect to be able to go anywhere until at least this evening.

Raye's advice to motorists was to avoid the area.

"Stay away," Raye said.

"We've got a lot of people driving through to have a look and getting stuck. It's creating a traffic jam."

🌧🌧🌧



The band of rain moving over the North Island today has the potential to bring isolated downpours between 25-40mm/hr.



We've issued Watches for widespread heavy rain and also isolated downpours.



More info https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/GcCllCw3xP — MetService (@MetService) April 21, 2022

According to Raye, if floodwaters did not recede tonight the community could face significant problems.

A New Zealand Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said there had only been one flood-related callout in the Coromandel today.

"The Whitianga brigade were called out to Wharekaho for flooding at a property."

However crews were unable to access the area, the spokesman said and would be limited in the assistance they could provide.

"If the flooding is inside a house from a burst pipe we could pump the water out," the spokesman said.

"But if the water's knee deep inside and outside there's not much we can do."

The spokesman said the fire crews would need to wait for the water levels to go down.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said due to flooding, State Highway 25 was closed at Wharekaho, north of Whitianga.

Flooding at Simpsons Bridge. Photo / Supplied

"Delay your journey or be prepared for a long detour via SH25 and SH25A around the Coromandel Peninsula."

Simpsons Bridge is impassable, with cars turning around.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Coromandel until 5pm today.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence has warned the public to expect "periods of heavy rain with a risk of localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm per hour and thunderstorms."

Wharekaho flooding. Photo / Supplied

MetService said a frontal system is expected to cross the North Island today, bringing a period of heavy rain.

Surface flooding was also reported in Tauranga this morning.

Tauranga City Council has closed the Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao base track) from 9.30am and Moturiki (Liesure Island) from 10.45am due to high swells.

The closure was announced via the council's Facebook page and will be in place until swells have subsided.