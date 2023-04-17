Head chef and co-owner Marco Velickovic shows the Judge's Choice Award, won by Alma Eatery.

An Ōmokoroa restaurant has taken home the Judge’s Choice Award from the Flavours of Plenty food festival.

The expert panel was wowed by Alma Eatery’s fagottini con funghi e tartufo, a pasta dish created from set ingredients as part of the Plates of Plenty Challenge.

The dish, featuring pyramid-shaped pasta stuffed with mushrooms, Grana Padano cheese, ricotta, and herbs, was served with truffle butter consisting of roasted hazelnuts, sliced truffle, pekepeke-kiore, and truffle salt.

The feedback from the judges sang the praises of the meal, with one judge noting “it was dancing on my palate”.

The 10-day Flavours of Plenty Festival saw a range of foodie-oriented events, including markets, classes and dining experiences.

12 restaurants entered the Plates of Plenty Challenge, with each receiving a box containing mushrooms, sausages, chocolate hazelnut butter, truffle salt, limoncello, chills, and eggs. At least three of the items needed to be used to create a bespoke dish for the festival.

Alma Eatery received vouchers donated by Southern Hospitality worth $600 for its award-winning effort.

Alma Eatery pastry chef Rosica Kriska prepares to make pasta that a judge said was "dancing on my palate".

Co-owner and head chef Marco Velickovic said his whole team helped perfect the dish before its release.

“It means a lot that people within the hospitality sector recognise what we’re doing.

“The dish sold out most days [during the festival]. We’re even planning to add the dish to our menu, going forward.”

Meanwhile, Pāpāmoa café Pearl Kitchen claimed the People’s Choice Award, receiving almost a third of all the public votes.

Its dish was inspired by a box of locally-produced ingredients, and featured a bacon and maple scotch egg served with a sautéed mushroom medley, truffle mushroom foam, crispy potato, rocoto romesco, and a parmigiano and madeira jus.

Oscar Nathan, general manager at Tourism Bay of Plenty, said the challenge was designed to establish and encourage beneficial partnerships between the region’s innovative foodie producers and respected hospitality businesses.

“It’s been exciting to see foodie producers, hospitality venues, tour operators, and event organisers coming together during our first two annual festivals to showcase our region’s spectacular range of edible offerings.

“We’re very keen to ensure that the coastal Bay of Plenty earns its rightful place on the national and international culinary tourism scene.”