Gro My Goodness was among the makers at the recent Waihi Beach markets special event. /Bad Panda Productions

On Sunday, March 26, a new twist was put on the popular Waihī Beach markets.

The Waihi Beach Community Events & Promotions Team worked alongside the Flavours of Plenty Festival and introduced ‘Meet the Maker’ to their local market.

The 10-day Flavours of Plenty Festival includes about 40 events, spanning the coastal Bay of Plenty, from Ōhope to Waihī Beach.

These run the gamut from degustation dinners and desserts to a chocolate factory tour, beekeeping experience, hands-on classes, and of course Waihī Beach’s very own ‘Meet the Maker’ market.

Organisers hailed the Meet the Maker event as a success. Photo / Bad Panda Productions

1500-2000 people headed along to the Sunday market, which was held at Wilson Park, to meet the people who grow and create the beautiful fresh produce and artisan food products around the area.

The markets showcased a broad selection of local producers and growers, ranging from chocolatier Ines Hasler from Chez Moi, to Trevor and Anita from Golden Cross Honey, Nui from Bangkok Kitchen, herbal tea maker Natalie from Sagrada Wellbeing, Bert from Virdis Grove Olive Oil, and Georgia from small-scale market garden Gro My Goodness.

The event gave the opportunity for marketgoers to mix and mingle with local growers and producers, and then sample and purchase their goods.

Visitors could also learn the intricacies of how the largely handmade goods are made, and where the magic happens.

Vicki Lambert, Events Coordinator at Waihi Beach Events & Promotions, said the event was a big success.

“We have such an impressive selection of local growers and producers, whose products really are world-class.

“It was great to be able to bring everyone together in one location as part of the Flavours of Plenty Festival”.

For more details on the Flavours of Plenty Festival and upcoming events visit https://flavoursofplentyfestival.com/