Organisers of a Bay of Plenty food festival have hailed it as a “a huge success” after selling nearly $450,000 worth of tickets and having attendees from as far away as Canada.

Nearly 200 growers, manufacturers, eateries, food trucks, tour companies and other food-related businesses were involved in Tourism Bay of Plenty’s 10-day Flavours of Plenty Festival, Tourism Bay of Plenty said in a media release.

The festival ran the length of the coastal Bay of Plenty from Waihī Beach to Ōhope from March 24 to April 2.

It featured 34 events, including five free ones. They ranged from practical beekeeping and sausage-making classes to degustation dinners, tastings, long lunches, a wild food festival, competitions and the First We Eat festival at the Wharepai Domain in Tauranga.

In the release, Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said it was still tallying the final figures to determine the “wider economic value” of the event, “but there’s no doubt that it was a huge success”.

Nathan said the festival was “great” for the region as all ticket revenue went back to participating businesses. Sales of locally produced ingredients were an additional benefit, as well as online media publicity.

Nathan also highlighted the sell-out Battle of the Snack event that placed three of the Bay’s most experienced chefs alongside three promising young chefs, tasked with creating an innovative 12-course menu.

Battle of the Snack people’s choice winner, Picnicka chef de partie Sanish Dhungana (right) with mentor Neil Sapitula.

Top accolades went to the pairings of Fife Lane commis chef Alex Smith under the mentorship of Saltwater head chef and Deckchair co-owner Perrin Yates, and to Picnicka chef de partie Sanish Dhungana and executive chef mentor Neil Sapitula from Solera and Saltwater.

Smith won the Judge’s Choice Award, while Dhungana earned the most votes to collect the Diners’ Choice Award.

“It epitomised what the Flavours of Plenty Festival is all about - forging culinary connections and sparking inspiration,” Nathan said in the statement.

A dozen eateries also participated in the Plates of Plenty Challenge, which saw chefs utilise a box of seven local provenance products to create a unique festival dish. Menu items were professionally judged and diners were also able to cast votes.

Alma Eatery claimed the Judge’s Choice Award, while Pearl Kitchen earned the People’s Choice Award.