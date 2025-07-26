Advertisement
Five deaths and more near misses prompt Tauranga police plea for safer driving

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Ponga trees saved the driver of this car from plunging into a stream. Photo / NZ Police

Five people have died on Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty roads this year, prompting a plea by the district’s road policing manager for people to remember they’re driving a “deadly machine”.

Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter, head of Western Bay road policing team, said four drivers and one passenger lost

Save