Ponga trees saved the driver of this car from plunging into a stream. Photo / NZ Police

Five deaths and more near misses prompt Tauranga police plea for safer driving

Five people have died on Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty roads this year, prompting a plea by the district’s road policing manager for people to remember they’re driving a “deadly machine”.

Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter, head of Western Bay road policing team, said four drivers and one passenger lost their lives in the first six months of 2025.

The district’s road toll totalled eight in 2024 and again in 2023, and 15 in 2022.

Among the five deaths this year was Lily Arabin, 34, from Te Puke who died in a two-vehicle crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link/State Highway 2 on June 26.

On June 4, Amajit Singh, 25, was found dead at his Te Puke home the day after being involved in a crash in Pongakawa. Supinderjit Singh, 40, has been charged with dangerous driving causing Amajit Singh’s death, and dangerous driving in another vehicle on June 3.