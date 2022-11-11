The Kota Lembah container ship suffered hull damage when a smaller fishing boat collided with it around 130km off the coast of the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

A failure to keep watch nearly had disastrous results on the ocean off the Bay of Plenty coast.

Mike Te Pou was the skipper of the nearly 20-metre fishing vessel FV Commission on July 2021, when it collided with a 266m container ship, the Kota Lembah.

Last week, Mr Te Pou was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court under the Maritime Transport Act for operating a ship in a manner that caused unnecessary danger or risk to any other person or to any property.

On the night of the incident, the FV Commission had been at sea for a week, and as well as the skipper, Te Pou also had two crew members and an MPI observer on board.

While his crew was setting out longlines for fishing, Mr Te Pou was manning the wheelhouse. At about 3.15am, he observed the Kota Lembah on his radar.

Maritime NZ investigations manager Pete Dwen said despite seeing the vessel on the radar, he went out the back to help his crew.

"He remained away from the wheelhouse for 40 minutes. Didn't check on the location of the Kota Lembah and at 3.55am; the two vessels collided.

"This was a collision a long way off the coast of New Zealand, and was completely avoidable.

"While no one was injured, this had the potential to be a serious event, or even throw multiple people into the water," said Dwen.

Maritime New Zealand's recommendations include having someone keeping watch as one of the best ways to keep a vessel, those on it and others on the water safe.

"We have prosecuted numerous cases this year for watchkeeping failures, and it is frustrating we are continuing to see these incidents arise. Vessels should always ensure someone is always on watch in that role," added Dwen.

It is acknowledged that Kota Lembah had contributed to the incident as it had failed to give way as required by the maritime rules and it did not alter its course either to avoid a collision.

At sentencing Mr Te Pou was fined $1625.