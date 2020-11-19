Fireworks in extraordinary Tauranga City council meeting

Richard Prince was among the first to speak in public submission this morning. Photo / George Novak

Fireworks have erupted at a Tauranga City Council meeting this morning during a discussion on whether to initiate a referendum on whether to establish a Maori wards.

Richard Prince was among the first to speak in a public submission to the council, pleading to elected members to vote for a referendum regarding Maori wards in front of a packed public gallery.

Prince said the initial decision to establish one was made by six elected members.

Tenby Powell at this morning's meeting. Photo / George Novak

"You have 90,000 people as your voting public, about 60,000-odd ratepayers. Where do they fit in this?

Prince told elected members to take ownership and vote for the referendum because their previous decision was "unacceptable".

Public gallery in today's meeting. Photo / George Novak

"Support your community," he said.

Prince was followed by Rob Paterson who also pleaded for elected members for a vote for the referendum, warning that if they didn't "some residents and ratepayers have long memories, They will remember if you go against this".

As Paterson ended, jeers and heckles burst from the public gallery and Mayor Tenby Powell was forced to call for a point of order to simmer the rising tension.

"We are your community," someone said to Prince.

Councillor Larry Baldock questioned Prince about his reference to the community being ignored and neglected by the council.

Another speaker, Buddy Mikaere, asked elected members to maintain their original decision to establish the Māori ward. He pleaded those elected members who voted against it to change their mind.

"Let me assure you the majority of people in this room won't forget. In two years, we will remember," he said.

"The world is turning, it's changing. You four councillors are in danger of being left behind and swept aside like yesterday's falling leaves."

As Mikaere spoke, Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Margaret Murray-Benge and friend stood in protest.

At the end of his speech, Mikaere stood - unaware of the protest behind him - and sang the New Zealand national anthem in te reo.

All elected members and council staff, and most of the public gallery, joined in.

On October 25, Tauranga City Council voted 6-4 to establish the ward for the next council election in 2022.

Those elected members who voted in favour were mayor Tenby Powell, deputy mayor Tina Salisbury, councillors Jako Abrie, Heidi Hughes, Bill Grainger, Larry Baldock. Those who voted against were councillors John Robson, Andrew Hollis, Steve Morris, Kelvin Clout. Dawn Kiddie abstained.