The house fire in Pāpāmoa.

Emergency services were at the scene of a house fire in Pāpāmoa last night.

“We are in attendance of a house fire, we have a crew from Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa in attendance,” a spokesperson from fire and emergency services said.

“Police are attending a house fire in Gravatt Rd,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident was reported to police at 4.40pm.

The spokesperson said the police were there for traffic management.