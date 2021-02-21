Fire crews extinguish large blaze at Whakatāne car wreckage yard

Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze at a car wreckage yard in Whakatāne.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the building fire on Valley Rd around 11am and the blaze was now extinguished.

Six crews were on the scene and were currently dampening hotspots.

He said the building, measuring 40m by 20m was earlier engulfed.

There were no injuries, and a fire investigator was on-site to determine the cause.

A police media spokeswoman said they were called to help with traffic control and diversions are in place at the intersection of Alexander and Valley Rds, and Gorge Rd and Commerce St.

Billowing smoke seen in Whakatane. Photo / Supplied

Whakatāne resident Rochelle Beale lives around the corner from the industrial side of town and said she smelt burning tyres before she knew there was a fire.

She said she could see "thick, black smoke" and "the top of the flames flicking up ... just the colour red" from her two-story house.

"That's an industrial area ... everybody is working today, it's just a little bit scary."

Billowing smoke seen in Whakatane. Photo / Supplied

The roads had been blocked and she said the traffic had been diverted through her street which had made getting out of driveways difficult.

The smoke had since lightened in colour and it seemed to have been under control quickly, she said.

She said this was not the first time she had seen such a large fire, as she could see the Apanui School earlier this month.

More to come.