Fire crews called to large forestry slash burn

A large forestry slash fire that prompted a call to authorities is expected to burn until tonight.

The controlled burn is in the hills about two to 3km off Ohauiti Rd, Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern fire communications shift manager Josh Pennefather said today.

"The local fire manager is aware of it. Fires like this are used as part of land management control.

"It is expected to burn until tonight."

Pennefather said two appliances were called to the scene about 8.30pm Wednesday.

"It was quite difficult to access as our urban fire vehicles are not 4WD. They made access and found a large pile of tree slash on fire."

He said the fire had all the correct permits and there was no concern to the public.