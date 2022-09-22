The Waihi Beach Menz Shed building is getting the finishing touches and will soon be up and running. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Waihi Beach Menz Shed members have had their sleeves rolled up for a while now. They're ready.

"All the guys here are just raring to go, they put their hand up for everything," says secretary Bob Fifth.

The new building, which is nestled behind Waihi Beach Community Centre, has finally been built.

The power is on, the pipes have been dug. They've just got water, drainage and some interior work to go.

It's been a while in the making, Bob says, with their plans dating back to 2019. The idea was to build a local "man cave" for men and women to come along, socialise, tinker and create, with the emphasis on serving the community. The trust is under registered charity Menzshed New Zealand. Sir John Kirwan is the charity's patron.

But for the Waihi Beach crew, fundraising, processes, escalating costs and the pandemic, with its lockdowns, all hindered the build.

Bob says they're limited in what they can do at the moment but are still tinkering away at Friday morning get-togethers.

"We've been sharpening spades and putting shelves up for people but nothing major at this stage as we're still trying to get our machinery together."

The build has cost approximately $100,000 and much of that has come from grants, raised by businesses, boards, trusts and community clubs, as well as individuals.

Club members have, of course, done plenty of the labour themselves.

A container has been bought for wood storage and work will begin on the concreted outdoor area soon.

"We're open to ideas, we are here to help. If anyone wants a shelf up or have something fixed or made, we are ready for that."

The group envisage they'll soon be helping many community groups, schools, retirement homes and council initiatives.