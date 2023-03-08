Female rescue helicopter crew members appreciated

Jennifer’s role on the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter is a mix of aviation and medical responsibilities.

International Women’s Day is the perfect time to show appreciation and recognise the important contributions women have made to our world - especially female crew members of the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter for their dedication to helping save lives, every day.

Jennifer shares an insight into a day in her life as a rescue helicopter crewman and some of the amazing achievements she has made so far.

Jennifer has been working on board the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter for almost a year now, and before working on the rescue helicopter, she worked on ambulances in the Waikato as a paramedic on the frontline for eight years.

In Jennifer’s role, she is responsible for a mix of aviation and medical responsibilities, and checking the aircraft for security as it starts up prior to any flight. Depending on the mission, the duties of a crewman can include assisting the pilot in navigation, operating the hoist and/or assisting the critical care paramedic with unstable patient treatment.

“The crewman duties are quite diverse, which keeps things interesting. I recently completed my first operation winch - it was memorable, as it was the first time I got to use all my newly acquired crewman skills to help someone in need.”

“I had friends that worked on the rescue helicopter, and hearing stories from them made me interested in the job. Being able to help people in remote areas [get] access to medical care is pretty amazing.”

Jennifer is proud to be able to help those in need during what is often the darkest time of their life. She is passionate about making a difference in people’s lives, but she also recognises the need to care for herself, and makes an effort to unwind and recharge by spending time with her friends and family.

“I try to keep work at work, and maximise my rostered days off catching up with friends and family in order to maintain a good work/life balance.”

Jennifer can be proud of the incredible impact she has made on hundreds of lives, and we should continue to celebrate the success of these women and the incredible work they do every day on your rescue helicopters.

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter relies on generous donations to help fund life-saving missions. Donate to your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew at: https://give.rescue.org.nz/.