Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Fears more property investors will sell up amid rising interest rates and high tax bills

Carmen Hall
By
8 mins to read
Lindsay Richards is a landlord who has properties in Tauranga, Te Puke and Rotorua. Photo / Mead Norton

Lindsay Richards is a landlord who has properties in Tauranga, Te Puke and Rotorua. Photo / Mead Norton

It has been another busy and interesting year in our region. We revisit some of our most popular premium stories from 2023. Originally published on February 26.

Landlord Debbie Van Den Broek says if her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times