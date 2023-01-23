The site selected for the new Tauranga courthouse. Photo / Mead Norton

The site selected for the new Tauranga courthouse. Photo / Mead Norton

An independent panel has fast-tracked the designation of a site for a new $150m state-of-the-art courthouse.

The Minister of Justice last year applied under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 to designate land for the new courthouse between McLean St and Monmouth St in central Tauranga.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), appointed an independent expert consenting panel that approved the application on January 19, subject to conditions and the appeal process.

An archaeological assessment. as well as transport, infrastructure, urban design and landscape assessments were included in the application.

The independent expert panel considered feedback from a range of parties including the Tauranga City Council, the Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Heritage New Zealand and residents in the area.

Court services in Tauranga are currently split between three buildings.

The new courthouse would allow for a range of services at one site, including judicial court and tribunal spaces, alongside other related land uses and services.

The new court complex was being designed in partnership with iwi and hapū, members of the local community, the judiciary, the legal profession, court staff and court users. It would draw on Te Ao Māori values, and address victims’ safety in the court building, the expert consent panel’s report said.

The Government first announced a $150m budget for the project in 2021.

According to the panel’s decision, construction of the new courthouse was expected to be completed by mid-2025, and the Ministry of Justice had already acquired the individual properties that comprised the site with full-settlement with the owners completed in November 2021,

The property title shows the land at 27 McLean is now held by the Crown for community and justice purposes.

Tauranga senior defence lawyer Craig Tuck said fast-tracking the designation of the site of the new court complex was good news for the community as it gave more certainty about the development site.

“Now it is very important that court users were consulted about the design of the new courthouse. I have visited numerous courthouses around the country in my time and from an architectural design and IT technologies perspective many have been dysfunctional and not fit for purpose.”

Another member of the Tauranga defence criminal bar, who asked not to be named, said while it was pleasing the designation of the site had been fast-tracked, he did not know a lot about the $150m project.

The lawyer said he felt the consultation undertaken by the Ministry with some members of the local legal profession about the $150m project had not been adequate.

Tauranga Crown solicitor Anna Pollett said it was “pleasing” that the designation of the site has been fast-tracked. She expected to get an update on the plans to progress the project at a Local Justice Sector Network meeting on Wednesday.

Defence lawyers, police, restorative justice, Corrections staff, court staff, and representatives of other court users would also be attending, she said.

“It’s imperative that the plans and timeframe for construction of this development stay on track and it’s absolutely critical for the criminal justice system these plans are kept on track.

Last year, Tina Wakefield, the Ministry of Justice’s deputy secretary of corporate and digital services, said, the concept design phase of the project began in February 2022.

Key features would include 13 courtrooms of various types including large jury, civil and family courtrooms, safe spaces for victims and other vulnerable people. secure areas for people in custody, family-centric spaces, spaces for community and iwi service providers and equitable access to natural light.

The number of floors and configuration would be decided during the detailed design phase of the project.

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan was approached for comment,

