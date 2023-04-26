Family2Family Foodbank Appeal back at New World Waihī

Customers can visit New World Waihī, fill a bag of foodbank-friendly products, and donate to Waihī Salvation Army.

The Family2Family Foodbank Appeal is back at New World Waihī for 2023, as part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitments to provide access to healthy and affordable food and support the local community to thrive.

The Family2Family campaign, now in its fourth year, is the cornerstone of New World’s promise to be ‘Here for New Zealand’. From Monday, April 24 to Sunday, May 7, customers can visit New World Waihī, fill a bag of foodbank-friendly products or choose a pre-filled $20 Family2Family bag and drop it in the store collection point, and the New World team will make sure it gets to the Waihī Salvation Army.

Harwinder Singh, store manager at New World Waihī, said: “We know that now more than ever - many of our local families are doing it tough. Our annual Family2Family campaign is all about raising both funds and awareness for families in need here in Waihī, and right across New Zealand.”

“It’s really easy to get involved, and because we’re partnered with the Waihī Salvation Army, all donations go directly to the local community. Our store team live and work in the community, and being able to give back and support an organisation that provides such a vital service is a big deal, and we’re proud to be working with our customers and our partners to make a real difference to families in need.”

As part of the Family2Family campaign, for every Family2Family bag donated by customers, New World Waihī will make a $20 contribution.

To raise awareness and assist customers wanting to fill their own donation bags, foodbank-friendly items will be highlighted throughout the store, making it easy for customers to choose items to pop in a Family2Family donation bag. Pre-filled bags are also available for purchase online at www.newworld.co.nz.

Customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items like canned foods, spreads, rice, pasta, cereals, baking essentials, tea, coffee, biscuits, crackers and cooking oils. Toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and nappies are also products most needed by families.

New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal runs from Monday, April 24 to Sunday, May 7.