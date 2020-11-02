Family of Tauranga hit-and-run teen thank public for 'outpouring of love'

Police seek more information on the October 19 incident at Gate Pa, as the family thank the public for an "outpouring of love". Photo / File

The young boy seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Gate Pa last month is improving.

The family of the teenage boy, who was hit by a vehicle in Watling St in Tauranga on October 19, has told the Bay of Plenty Times the victim is improving and they were thankful for the community support.

"[We] would like to express gratitude to the public for the outpouring of love and support our family have received," a family member told The Bay of Plenty Times.

The boy was taken to Tauranga Hospital after being struck by a vehicle about 10pm, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are still appealing for people with information to come forward.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the injured boy and fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman wanted to thank those who had already reached out and provided "valuable information".

"[It] is helping us build a picture of what has occurred.

"Anyone who we haven't spoken to is urged to get in touch."

There were no further updates at this time.

Anyone with information can call Police on 105 quoting file number 201020/7117.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.