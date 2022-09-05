State Highway 1 in the Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The mother of a man found dead in a roadside waterfall says she is heartbroken to lose her youngest son.

The body of Damon 'DJ' Clark was found on Saturday morning reportedly by a couple who had stopped to fill their water bottle on the south side of the Brynderwyn Hills.

The family of Clark posted on social media saying he had been tragically killed in what they said was a hit and run but is yet to be officially confirmed by police.

However, police did say on Sunday indications were he had been struck by a vehicle.

They had been calling for witnesses since being alerted to the discovery of a body between Waipū Gorge Rd and the SH12 turnoff.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilkinson said they were particularly interested in speaking with people near the Brynderwyn Summit and Artillery Rd, between 7pm and 10pm on Friday.

Police also appealed for any dashcam footage the public may have that could be of use for their investigation into the Tauranga man's death.

Clark's family plans to celebrate his life at a service on Monday at the Otumoetai Golf Club in the Bay of Plenty - the place, they say, he first fell in love with the sport.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote event number P051784129.