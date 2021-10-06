Fairhaven School still planning fireworks gala

Fairhaven School pupils, from left, Braxton Pene, Esmay Staiger, Delilah Munroe, Scarlett Munroe, Vince Vercoe, Stella Oakley and Kaiah Featherston with some of the prizes that will be up for grabs.

Fingers are being crossed that by November 13 restrictions on gathering numbers will be lifted.

As long as they are, then Fairhaven School's annual fireworks gala can go ahead.

Despite the uncertainty, planning is in full swing for the school's major fundraising event.

The prize cupboard for the various raffles, mystery envelopes and auctions is getting fuller by the day and sponsors continue to help out where they can.

''I want to thank all the people who have shown support already,'' says organising committee co-chair Rebecca Vercoe.

''The support's brilliant and locals are getting behind it and we will be gutted if we don't have it,'' says fellow co-chair Wayne Bain.

A notice was sent home at the end of term to remind parents about the gala and once the new term begins, the organisers will start looking at rosters for helpers and organising things in greater detail.

The successful introduction of several food trucks last year will be repeated, but there will still also be hot chips and sausages for sale.

Wayne says having the food trucks added variety to what was available and made setting up and tidying up afterwards a lot easier than it has been in the past.

''It gives options of healthier food. Everyone seemed really happy with them last year.''

Money raised at the fireworks gala will to towards upgrading the area around the school pool, including resurfacing the area and providing a new sun shade.