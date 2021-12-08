Expert wanted: Much-loved Humpty Dumpty has a great fall

The statue has been made safe until it can be removed from the site. Photo / Supplied

The much-loved icon of Tauranga's Memorial Park, Humpty Dumpty, has had a great fall.



Tauranga City Council Community Services manager Gareth Wallis said the statue was vandalised earlier this week.



"The statue has been seriously damaged this time round. It looks like someone has taken a sledgehammer to it. Most of Humpty's right arm has been reduced to dust, and his head is badly chipped in places as well."



The statue has delighted children at the park's playground since 1959.



"It's very disappointing, as all vandalism is. I remember Humpty from when I was a kid myself. We're not sure it can be repaired, but we'd like to try," Wallis said.



Tauranga City Council is looking for expert craftspeople to help repair the iconic character's statue.



"We're looking for a sculptor or concrete worker to repair the damage to Humpty's arm and body, and for an artist to repaint the statue. If you think you can help, please get in touch with us."



If this sounds like you, please contact Phill Everett on 07 577 7000 by December 24.



