Road closures are planned next week to allow the Mount Festival of Multisport to go ahead. Photo / File

A record number have entered this year’s Mount Festival of Multisport and there will be several road closures to enable the event to go ahead this weekend.

In its weekly bulletin, Tauranga City Council recommended people plan ahead and use alternative routes where possible. If you need to travel through these areas, please drive carefully and expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Recommended viewing of the event is along Marine Pde and Oceanbeach Rd, Mount Maunganui.

The closures

The Mall (up to Prince Ave), Adams Ave, Marine Pde (up to Oceanbeach Rd) and Pilot Bay Boat Ramp: closed Saturday, January 21, from 4.30am until 5pm

Oceanbeach Rd, Yale St, Maranui St, Pāpāmoa Beach Rd (up to Parton Rd): closed Saturday, January 21, from 4.30am until 1pm

Salisbury Ave (up to Victoria Rd), Salisbury Wharf Carpark and The Mall (from Prince Ave to Salisbury Ave): closed from Friday, January 20, 6am until Saturday, January 21, 9pm

Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Rd (TEL) eastbound lanes between Domain Rd and Paengaroa: closed for the cycle leg of the event on Saturday, January 21, from 5.30am until 1pm. Eastbound traffic will be diverted via Te Puke Highway during this time. Westbound lanes will remain open under usual operation



