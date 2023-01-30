Ensemble Sangineto play at Kauaeranga Hall.

Ensemble Sangineto was formed in 2000 by twins Adriano and Caterina Sangineto, children of the renowned harp and psaltery maker Michele Sangineto.

Ensemble Sangineto is an eclectic band who skillfully blend ancient harmonies and sounds with modern rhythms.

This is their first visit to New Zealand, travelling all the way from Italy to tour New Zealand this summer, from the Whare Flat Folk Festival to the New Zealand Harp Festival, with many festivals and community venues in between.

The wide-ranging musical experiences of the individual members converge to create fresh arrangements of traditional Irish, Scottish, Breton, and Italian tunes. In addition, their original compositions display influences from a variety of musical genres ranging from classical to folk, from Gregorian chant to musical, from pop to Celtic music.

The delicate combination of harp, the bowed psaltery and the guitar, intermingled with the three voices, create a wonderful, dreamy musical experience.

Eensemble Sangineto comprises:

Adriano Sangineto: Celtic harp, voice

Caterina Sangineto: Bowed psaltery, flutes, voice, bodhran

Jacopo Ventura: Guitar, bouzouki, voice

The Details:

What: Eensemble Sangineto

When: Friday, February 10, 7.30pm

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

Tickets: Door sales $25, pre-paid $22. Txt: 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

or Lotus Realm 714 Pollen St, Thames

For further information contact Peter Revell on 021 912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com