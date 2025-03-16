Tauranga woman Kaydi O’Connor was diagnosed with endometriosis in December 2024. She has welcomed Pharmac's decision to fund the contraceptive pill Cerazette from April 1, which she had already been taking to alleviate her symptoms. Photo / Supplied
Tauranga woman Kaydi O’Connor, 28, has suffered from endometriosis for 14 years.
She has been paying $50 every three months for the contraceptive pill cerazette which stops her period and helps relieve her symptoms.
Pharmac has confirmed it will fund cerazette from April 1 - a decision welcomed by O’Connor and Endometriosis New Zealand.
Kaydi O’Connor has “never” had a normal period.
After getting her period at age 14, she started experiencing severe abdominal cramping, nausea, back and sciatica, fatigue and heavy bleeding.
“I’d bleed for like 60 days out of 100 ... or I’d bleed for two weeks or only have two weeks in between periods.”
O’Connor’s abnormal periods were a sign of endometriosis – a condition where tissue similar to the uterus lining is found outside the uterus.
The progestogen-only contraceptive pill helped prevent pregnancy when taken within a 12-hour window each day - a wider window than other funded progestogen-only pills which was three hours, she said.
It would be funded without restrictions which meant it could be prescribed “for any relevant use.
“Many people were also happy that they will have more options for contraceptives. This was particularly important for people who couldn’t take other contraceptives because of side effects or existing health conditions.”
A Pharmac media release on February 3 said it was aware Cerazette may be used for endometriosis - a use not approved by Medsafe.
It was legal for doctors to use unapproved medicines - also known as off-label - but they must get patients' informed consent first and provide a professional and ethical standard of care.
There was no requirement to provide any information to the Ministry of Health or Medsafe in such cases.