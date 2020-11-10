Emergency services responding to fire on Cameron Rd, Tauranga

Emergency services are responding to a fire on Cameron Rd, Tauranga. Photo / Cira Olivier

Emergency services are responding to a fire on Cameron Rd, Tauranga.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called by Fire and Emergency New Zealand to assist with the fire on a property between Fourth and Fifth Ave around 5.50pm.

She said it was unclear whether it was a private or commercial property.

A reporter at the scene said there were three fire trucks, and two other fire appliances had responded.

She said there was a smell of hot oil in the air.

Fire and Emergency were unable to be reached at this time.

More to come.