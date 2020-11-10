Emergency services responding to fire on Cameron Rd, Tauranga

Emergency services are responding to a fire on Cameron Rd, Tauranga.
A police media spokeswoman said police were called by Fire and Emergency New Zealand to assist with the fire on a property between Fourth and Fifth Ave around 5.50pm.
She said it was unclear whether it was a private or commercial property.
A reporter at the scene said there were three fire trucks, and two other fire appliances had responded.
She said there was a smell of hot oil in the air.
Fire and Emergency were unable to be reached at this time.
More to come.