Emergency services heading to scene of serious crash near Tāneatua

A road near Whakatāne has been closed this afternoon following a serious crash.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Tāneatua Rd, Tāneutua following a report that two vehicles collided around 3pm.

Police said the road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

"Further information will be released proactively as it becomes available," police said.

Tāneutua is a small town in the Bay of Plenty region located south of Whakatāne.