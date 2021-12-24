Emergency services continue search for missing fisherman

The police eagle helicopter is involved in the search for the missing fisherman. Photo / NZME

Boats, a helicopter and plane have all been deployed in the search for a man overdue from a fishing trip near Whangapoua in the Coromandel area.

The man left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp about 9am yesterday.

He was expected back yesterday afternoon but failed to return.

A search including Coastguard vessels, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and the Auckland-based Westpac Rescue 3 helicopter failed to find the man yesterday.

The search operation resumed this morning using the Police Eagle helicopter, a Coastguard plane and Coastguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier Island.

The missing boat, named Tubby, is described as a white coloured 6-metre long 'Mac' centre console plastic boat with no top.

Anyone who can provide information about sightings of the boat from 9am yesterday, or who finds any items of interest that may be related, is asked to contact 111 and quote event file number P04906827.