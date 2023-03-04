Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Elizabeth Towers apartments, townhouses to be for sale by end of 2023

Zoe Hunter
By
6 mins to read
The Elizabeth Towers. Photo / Supplied

The Elizabeth Towers. Photo / Supplied

The first luxury apartments and townhouses as part of the $200 million-plus Thirty Eight Elizabeth development in Tauranga’s CBD are set to be up for sale by the end of the year.

A top real

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times