Ayrton Hodson. Photo / Blissful Photography

Circuit racing newbie Ayrton Hodson has raced his way into a spot on the Elite Motorsport Academy of New Zealand.

With just a few circuit racing events to his name, the mostly speedway-experienced teenager from Katikati has managed to land a spot in the academy, which helps young race drivers to achieve on the international racing stage.

The class of 2023 for the Elite Motorsport Academy of New Zealand was revealed at the Motorsport New Zealand Awards evening on Saturday.

Ayrton, 18, was one of the eight successful applicants.

He’s already made a name for himself in speedway circles having worked his way up from mini stock carts at age 13 to completing his first season in sprint cars.

A casual decision to give the Toyota 86 Championship season a go at Hampton Downs changed his direction in life. This was the first time Ayrton circuit raced and achieved a podium finish in his debut season.

The feedback from the organisers was disbelief.

“The Toyota guy questioned that he’s never been on a circuit track,” says Ayrton’s father Paul, “he was sending off at 175km[/h] at his second session.”

‘’The feedback was so strong that in 48 hours we bought a car.’’

There was no plan to enter circuit racing, Ayrton says, but this will be a priority now.

Earlier this month he drove a BMW Z4 with co-driver Brett Sullivan from Nelson at the Golden Homes North Island Endurance Series at Hampton Downs and Taupo Motorsport Park — and secured the class four overall championship. They’ll now take part in the South Island Endurance Series in September.

There’s no comparing speedway and circuit racing, Ayrton says.

“When you’re driving your sprint cars you just hammer down, go as hard as you can.

Ayrton Hodson in action at Baypark Speedway. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

“But circuit and driving the BMW ... you have to be more technical with your brake release, your throttle inputs, steering. You have to be a little more patient as you want to keep your momentum up.”

Speedway is more laid back as well, he says. Circuit racing is a new ball game — Ayrton has already had his first live interview.

Another difference is the information technology. Drivers can see how they’ve handled their car and learn from every race.

Ayrton is studying mechanical engineering but will concentrate on the academy as the intensive camp starts in July in Dunedin.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and most of New Zealand’s biggest drivers who race globally have been to that academy so that’s definitely a big opportunity.”

His end goal is to make a career out of V8 supercar racing.

Elite MotorSport Academy is a development programme for Kiwi motorsport competitors. Young competitors from all aspects of the sport are put into a 12-month academy programme, starting with the weeklong camp in Dunedin.

The Elite Motorsport Academy first ran in 2004. International stars such as Shane van Gisbergen, Hayden Paddon, Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber, Nick Cassidy, Mitch Evans, Richie Stanaway and Andre Heimgartner have all graduated from the academy.



