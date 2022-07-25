Police at the scene of a homicide investigation into the death of Eli Johnston. Photo / Mead Norton.

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation into the death of Eli Johnston. Photo / Mead Norton.

Police have charged two men for the murder of Eli Johnston near Tauranga last month.

Johnston, 27, died at a property in Whakamarama on June 12.

Emergency services were called to the property around 8.30pm where Johnston was found with critical injuries but later died.

A 29-year-old from Tauranga and a 21-year-old from Hamilton have been charged with murder.

The 29-year-old appeared in Tauranga District Court this morning and was granted interim name suppression until his next court appearance in the High Court at Tauranga on August 10.

The defendant also faced one charge each of behaving in a threatening manner in a public place in Willow St, possession of an offensive weapon, namely knuckle dusters, and resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty.

The defendant is also yet to enter pleas to those three charges.

He was remanded in custody.

The 21-year-old man was due to appear in Tauranga this afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto said police continued to support the whanau of Johnston.

"The investigation team have worked tirelessly to achieve this result, and while arrests have been made, we are still wanting to hear from anyone with information regarding this murder."

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen two males walking along Barrett Rd between the hours of 7:50pm and 8:40pm on June 12.

"We are also appealing for any sightings of a silver vehicle parked in Plummers Point Rd between the same times," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with police by calling 105 or going online, and quote file number 220613/3065.