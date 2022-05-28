e-Bikes have become a familiar sight on Auckland’s congested roads but how much faster than other forms of transport are they in reality?

E-bikes are less like toasters with wheels and more like the plasma screen TV in your living room.

Well the model Black, by Electrify NZ, is.

Electrify NZ Tauranga owner-operator Dan Wallace wants to give back to the community by giving one away.

Growing up in Rotorua, Wallace was a history teacher in Tauranga and abroad before returning to the Bay of Plenty. He was working at Pāpāmoa College when he bought the Tauranga store, but juggling both became too difficult.

"We've been in Tauranga six years and it's an awesome community," Wallace said. "This is something we can give back to them.

"This is something the business has saved up for so we can do it. I want it to be something that's meaningful.

"If I can plant a seed of positivity, I'd be stoked."

Entries are open to anyone, including businesses who might want an e-bike for commuting.

"Kiwis have always needed a car in the family because of our geography, basically, but I think you can come down to a one-car family and utilise an e-bike a lot more."

Electrify NZ Tauranga owner-operator Dan Wallace. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Wallace said some Pāpāmoa East commuters could get into Tauranga town in 22 to 26 minutes on an e-bike.

He hoped his actions might entice others able to do more for the community to do the same.

Dan Wallace wants to do right by the community. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Applications are open to Tauranga residents between now and Labour Day.

Tauranga individuals, families or businesses should email the Electrify NZ Tauranga team explaining in a paragraph or two how they would benefit. The version given away will depend on the needs of the rider.

Travel reporter Thomas Bywater using an e-bike in Arrowtown. Photo / NZME

"We understand that e-bikes are not in everyone's budget," Wallace said.

"This might alleviate some of that pressure for people struggling budget-wise or to fill up the car."

Entries close at midday on June 13.

About the bike

What: Black Bikes Tempo or GT developed by Electrify NZ

Features: Hydraulic disc brakes, colour LCD display, lights, racks, mudguards, Shimano Deore 10-speed derailleur.

Speed and battery life: 720-watt-hour battery lasts more than 100km. Reaches speeds of more than 45km/h.

Maximum load: 120kg including baggage.

Costs: $4299