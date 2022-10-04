Voting closes at 12pm on October 8. Photo / Andrew Warner

Voter turnout for Bay of Plenty Regional Council elections may have been hampered by the fact no elections are being held for Tauranga City Council this year, an electoral officer says.

As of Monday, only 13,882 (13.32 per cent) of the 104,218 enrolled voters in the Tauranga constituency had voted for their regional council candidate selections. Voting closes on October 8.

Regional council electoral officer Warwick Lampp said this year's election was the first time a regional council election was taking place without a city council election, "so it is a different dynamic".

No elections are being held for the Tauranga City Council this year after Local Government minister Nanaia Mahuta in April announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council - Anne Tolley, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood and Shadrach Rolleston - who will remain until July 2024.

"Without [the] interest in voting for a mayor and the council, I guess there's no surprise that the regional council return is lower," Lampp said.

In 2019 the regional council received 50 per cent of votes in the final five days of voting.

He said there would "absolutely" be people voting last-minute.

Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby said declining voter turnout had been an issue for at least the past 12 years.

Crosby, who is also a regional councillor and is seeking re-election, said there had been a "push" for two phases this election - one to get candidates to stand, which had been successful, and the other to get people to vote.

"It's that part which has definitely been a worry - not just for this election but for previous elections as well, and that is not healthy for our sector."

Asked what was behind the low voter turnout for the regional council, Crosby said there was no Tauranga City Council election.

"A lot of the focus tends to be on the mayoralty race and we're not having one unfortunately this time."

Crosby also said it was the first election out of Covid-19 and people were still recovering from it.

"They're focused on the cost of living ... on their work and their family and that's obviously their priority. And then these elections come along and it's not their priority, to be frank, for everybody."

Other reasons included people not knowing who the candidates were, not having "good information" about them and that the ballot paper system was "antiquated" and should be electronic.

After the election, Crosby said there needed to be "really in-depth research" about the reasons why there was low voter turnout and move forward accordingly.

Department of Internal Affairs' data reveals national voter turnout was 57 per cent in 1989 when the nationwide restructuring of local government took place.

"There needs to be an understanding at a very young age about democracy, about your rights to vote, about your rights to influence decision-making that impacts on your own community. And I think over the generations we've lost that," Crosby said.

In the Western Bay of Plenty District Council elections, 7050 (18 per cent) people out of an enrolled population of 39,228 had voted by Monday. This compared with 20.86 per cent at the same point last election, 23.19 per cent in 2016 and 22.1 per cent in 2013.

Western Bay council chief executive John Holyoake said it was time for a "serious look at the current system".

"With the digital age and decline in post shops, now is the time to connect with communities in the ways they interact in everyday life.

"It's about making it easy and accessible."

Holyoake said it was "a real win" for community representation to have 59 candidates put their hats in the ring.

Holyoake said its Generation Change campaign was a key feature for making it easier for people to access information they needed and understand what it meant.

Some initiatives included simplifying local government language and jargon, increased social media presence and advertising, and hosting candidate debates and poll parties.

Regional council governance manager Yvonne Tatton said the lack of city council highlighted opportunities for people to stand up and become involved in local democracy.

The council ran a campaign encouraging people to stand for council, attend an event to meet the candidates, and to vote. It had used social media, print, radio, candidate evenings and its website to share information about the elections, she said.

People still have the chance to vote before October 8 by using a ballot box at the regional or Western Bay council offices.

Have you voted yet?

The Bay of Plenty Times asked people on the street in Tauranga if they had voted yet. If they had voted already, they were asked why it was important to vote and what they would like to see. If they had not yet voted, they were asked if they were planning to.

"No."

"I was and then I was disillusioned when I got my Bay of Plenty [rates] account - it's gone up $200. I'm not going to make much difference."

Eric Dwight, 83, The Avenues

"I haven't actually."

"I was, I don't know if I still am. To be honest it just hasn't crossed my mind. When I see the signs on the side of the road, I'm like yes I should vote ... I just don't know enough about the candidates to make an informed decision which is why I haven't voted yet."

Johann Schryvers, 39, Matua

Yes, for Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

"If you want changes made, you have to vote and you need to read the profiles and decide who's going to be able to do that for you ... I think everyone should use their right to vote."

"I'd like to see connection by rail to Hamilton and Auckland. I'd like to see an international airport and I'd like for the cruise ships that you could embark here - that's the big picture."

Jan Newbould, 72, Mount Maunganui

"Yes, I have."

"I think it is important if you want Tauranga to grow and say what you think about it."

Smaller and more regular buses.

Lee Carroll, Tauriko