Election live: Tauranga and Bay of Plenty electorate results

Mount Maunganui and Tauranga. Photo / File

Tauranga:

• VOTES COUNTED: 22,301 30.0%

• LEADING CANDIDATE:BRIDGES, Simon 9,911

2nd CANDIDATE:TINETTI, Jan 8,660

• CURRENT MARGIN:1,251

• PARTY VOTE LEAD:Labour Party 41.9%

•2nd PARTY:National Party 34.2%

Bay of Plenty:

• VOTES COUNTED: - 18,514 32.7%

• LEADING CANDIDATE: Todd Muller - 8,580

• 2nd CANDIDATE: Angie Warren-Clarke -6,676

• CURRENT MARGIN: 1,904

• PARTY VOTE LEAD: Labour Party 40.7%

•2nd PARTY:National Party 34.8%

Current MP Simon Bridges is leading Labour's candidate Jan Tinetti in the Tauranga electorate while current MP Todd Muller leading the Bay of Plenty electorate.

After 30.0% per cent of the votes have been counted, Bridges is ahead of Tinetti by 1,251 votes.

In the Bay of Plenty electorate, Muller is ahead of Labour's Angie Warren-Clark by 1,904 votes after 32.7% per cent of the votes have been counted.

In the Tauranga electorate party vote Labour Party is on 40.7% and National Party is on 34.8%.

In the Bay of Plenty party vote Labour Party is on 39.6% and National Party is on 34.9%.

By 10pm it is expected 50 per cent of the votes will be in and by 11.30pm, 95 per cent of the votes should be through.

The referendum votes will not be counted on election night with preliminary results not known until Friday October 30.