Election 2020: National's Tania Tapsell on her plans after missing out on East Coast seat

National Party East Coast candidate Tania Tapsell.

"I'm not going anywhere."

Those are the words of National Party's East Coast candidate Tania Tapsell after her loss at the weekend.

With National Party MP and seatholder Anne Tolley retiring, Tapsell unsuccessfully ran for the East Coast seat.

She lost to Labour's Kiri Allan but says she wouldn't do anything differently.

"We were always up for a huge battle as a new candidate. I wasn't able to hold public meetings or campaign as you usually would because of lockdown.

"We did our best with what we had. We definitely gave this our all."

She said she would take the time to recharge the batteries and reflect on the campaign before being back at it.

"I'm not going anywhere."

Tapsell attracted 13,721 votes in the election and said she was humbled by the result.

"As a first-time candidate, I've had so much support. I'm grateful to every single person who put their faith in me. I'll continue to work hard over the next three years. We'll be back."

Tapsell said she wanted to acknowledge her opponents, particularly Allan and Green Party candidate Meredith Akuhata-Brown.

"It was a pleasure that the people I was up against were also strong Māori women."

Following the loss, Tapsell said she planned to thank the volunteering team in Gisborne then take the time to recharge the batteries.

"I've got an appreciation for all of the volunteers and the hard work they've put in. It's been a huge effort. We've given it our all. I'm really happy."

Outgoing MP Anne Tolley said her message for Tapsell was to "keep the faith".

"She ran a good campaign and was up against an existing MP and Kiri Allan is a good, hard-working MP. She was a good adversary for me last time but Tania did everything she could."

After a break for a quick refresh, Tapsell plans to put her efforts back into her role as district councillor.

She had taken a month off to focus on the campaign but that didn't stop her still speaking with locals and helping them if needed.

Tania Tapsell's parents Roana Bennett and Terry Tapsell.

Tapsell's parents, Roana Bennett and Terry Tapsell, said they couldn't be prouder of her.

"She's run a really good race, like everything she does, she's committed," Bennett said.

"Whatever she tries her hand at she gives 100 per cent."

Terry Tapsell said, "We're very proud, she's achieved so much already and she's still young."