Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Election 2020: National's Tania Tapsell on her plans after missing out on East Coast seat

3 minutes to read

National Party East Coast candidate Tania Tapsell.

Zizi Sparks
By:

Multimedia journalist

"I'm not going anywhere."

Those are the words of National Party's East Coast candidate Tania Tapsell after her loss at the weekend.

With National Party MP and seatholder Anne Tolley retiring, Tapsell unsuccessfully ran for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.