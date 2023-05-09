Site works at Heron Cres.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council team are giving a talk and showing initial plans about the Heron Cres redevelopment.

At Diggelmann Park next to the redevelopment site, councillors and the council team will be on hand to explain what the plans are, what residents can expect and to answer any further questions the community might have on May 30.

“This is an exciting project for the Katikati community, one that will help as many people as we can into warm, modern, affordable accommodation, and we want the community to feel a part of it,” says council CEO John Holyoake.

“Now that councillors have endorsed our initial concept design, we’re excited to share it with you. We’ll have draft concept plans and timelines on hand, so come take a look at what we’re doing and share any ideas you have.”

The initial designs will now be progressed into a detailed design and build project that includes fully accessible designs with different layouts to suit older single people and couples.

The initial concept design includes three two-storey blocks:

· a block of 10 units, two-storey, five units on each floor,

· a block of 12 units, two-storey, six units each floor, and

· a block of four, two-storey two-bedroom townhouses.

The plans can be seen in detail at the session.

The team will also be able to provide an update on the site works happening now including:

· Work on the path between Diggelmann Park and Heron Cres through the elder housing village

· The planned earthworks and stormwater improvements taking place

· Tree removal plans

“We’re sad to report that a kauri tree located within the redevelopment will also need to be felled (from May 15) and the wood will be gifted to Ngai Tamawhariua for carving,” says John.

“We appreciate the sensitivity around native trees and don’t want to cut down trees, of any kind, where we can. Which is why we have explored all options to retain this tree, including relocating the tree and incorporating it into the final design.”

To balance the removal of the two trees a kauri tree was planted in Diggelmann Park over the weekend in celebration of the Kking’s coronation and they will be planting 20 kauri trees at Waitekohekohe Reserve.

Councillors will have the final say on the contract for the build, which will be signed off prior to work beginning in February 2024 at the earliest.

INFO westernbay.govt.nz/elder-housing





The Details

What: Community drop-in session

Where: Diggelmann Park, next to the redevelopment site

When: May 30, 12-2pm



