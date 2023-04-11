Ashling Barrett shows Mad Hatter Tyra Adlam and Elizabethan Wonder Woman Rebecca Morgan the painted rock she found. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

An Easter egg hunt - of sorts - was just one of the features of Saturday’s Eggs on Easels event on Saturday.

Based at Te Puke’s Jubilee Park, the event saw nine plywood eggs, painted by local groups and individuals, being placed around the 4km Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway.

Each had a QR code to scan to indicate it had been “found”.

A 10th at the park doubled as an opportunity to contribute to a piece of community art.

“Collecting” the code from all 10 put people into the final prize draw at the end of the morning.

The EPIC Te Puke-organised event also had food stalls at the park, some organised by groups who were fundraising, characters including the Mad Hatter, Captain Jack Sparrow and an Elizabethan Wonder Woman from de Wild Cosplay and bike checks provided by My Ride Te Puke.

EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larson was pleased with the way the event went.

Face painting for Lacey-Rae Neketai. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

“It was good to see kids interacting with the art on the trail and the entertainment at the park was really cool,” she says.

“It was also nice to have the food options as fundraisers. I know the Scouts did really well.”

There was an added bonus of painted rocks to find, provided by Michelle Cliff.

Rebecca says it was good to see all ages taking part, to see people walking and biking around the trail and that some feedback suggests people didn’t know of the trail’s existence.

Town crier Mike Jones helped with the prizegiving at the end of the event.

Ruby-Grace Martin gets an egg from Rozanne de Wild. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Eight of the eggs are now being auctioned on Trade Me, to raise money for the groups, charities or people who created them, including the community-created egg, the proceeds from which will go to the Red Cross Cyclone Gabrielle relief fund. Details can be found on the Te Puke Online website.