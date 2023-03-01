The backways of Katikati, one of the new local events in the Echo Walking Festival.

The Echo Walking Festival strolls back into the region this April.

But this year it’s not for walkers only.

Out of the 13 new walks introduced as part of the annual festival, there are also options for cycling, kayaking and a boat trip.

Walks will be held from early April, and includes Easter weekend and the first week of the school holiday. They are throughout Waihi, Thames Katikati, Waihi Beach, Te Aroha, Whangamata, Paeroa, Waihi and even Miranda from April 1-16.

Echo Walking Festival committee member Jo Heath says Echo turns 20 this year and the event gains in popularity every year. They have 32 walks, of which 13 are new — including a backways around Katikati walk, Waipaopao (Anzac Bay) walk, estuary to Whenuakura Island tour (kayaking), the Owharoa Falls heritage bike and train ride, Pukorokoro Shorebird Centre and Wharf St to Historical Maritime Park and Museum (Paeroa).

Jo says the Echo is special as it provides opportunities to get outdoors and explore our beautiful surroundings (Echo stands for enjoy connecting hills and oceans) and to do it with like-minded people.

She says about 20 volunteers help to run the events. Jo encourages people to get in early because registrations are a must. Go to www.echowalkfest.org.nz





Western Bay Echo Walking Festival events

Katikati:

Backways around Katikati — April 3

Uplands Rd to Poupou Stream — April 6

Tuhua/Mayor Island walk — fully booked

Waitekohekohe Reserve — April 11

Blade carpark walk and Puketoke Reserve — April 13





Waihi Beach:

Wires Track Loop — April 4

Orokawa Trig walk — April 9

Anzac Bay walk — April 11

Discovery mine and Orokawa loop track — April 13

Papakura Bay Shipwreck — April 15

Waihi Beach north end mining history — April 16

For all events go to www.echowalkfest.org.nz or for the full list catch next week’s Katikati Advertiser.



