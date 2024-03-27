Echo Walking Festival’s committee members take part in the walks alongside attendees. Pictured is festival secretary Kylie Watkins out and about in nature.

Echo Walking Festival’s committee members take part in the walks alongside attendees. Pictured is festival secretary Kylie Watkins out and about in nature.

Plenty of the Echo Walking Festival organising team will be right there alongside walkers as they explore the region.

“The organising committee will be actively participating in the walks alongside attendees, underscoring our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences,’’ Katch Katikati event manager and Echo Walking Festival secretary Kylie Watkins says.

“We take great pride in the walks and experiences we offer and share a genuine passion for exploring the bush with our participants. We’re not just behind the scenes organising, we’re right there alongside you.”

The walking festival begins April 8 and offers a line-up of outdoor experiences, suitable for all ages. This year there are 29 walks from the Coromandel to the Kaimais, even to Mayor Island.

Experience a walk around Martha mine pit fence in Waihī.

Kylie says the event showcases the natural beauty and cultural heritage of local surroundings.

The committee makes sure to present a diverse range of experiences during festival time, she says.

“For those seeking something unique, we’re offering a leisurely grade one walk around the Paeroa Historical Museum and grounds, complemented by a boat ride.

“Additionally, we’re introducing an exciting new overnight experience, where participants will learn essential survival skills in the bush, transitioning from theory into practice.’’

Five of the walks are already fully booked, so Kylie encourages people to check out their website to secure their spot.

“Our aim is to bring together our community of like-minded individuals, providing an opportunity to relish the great outdoors while in the company of others. The Echo Walking Festival promises to be an unforgettable journey filled with discovery, camaraderie and a profound connection to the great outdoors,’' she says.

INFO For event details and tickets www.echowalkfest.org.nz





The Details

What: Echo Walking Festival

Where: Throughout the region

When: April 8-21



