More than 900 students visited the stalls and exhibitors. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

The Eastern Waikato Careers and Employers Expo was well-attended with more than 900 students within the districts visiting the 40 stalls and exhibitors.

The Thames Business Association hosted the expo last Thursday, which saw students meeting with potential employers and exploring study and apprenticeship opportunities.

The event was supported by Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako District Councils.

Due to Covid, to this was a case of "third time lucky" for the event.

Council says the feedback was positive, with exhibitors keen to return next year and students impressed with the variety of options available to them.

Thames Business Association chief executive Sue Lewis-O'Halloran says, "The expo has been amazing, we have had an incredible turnout with hundreds of school students from seven different schools".

"We've had really enthusiastic exhibitors from a range of professions showcasing different career opportunities.

"Many of the kids have been extremely engaging with the exhibitors, giving some fantastic outcomes including apprenticeships and job opportunities.

"I would like to thank TCDC staff for their help in putting on the expo and to our sponsors Pak'n'Save and Gastronomics."

Siobhan Wehipeihana of Te Korowai Haouora o Hauraki said on the day, "We wanted to be part of today's careers expo to represent Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki as an employer and promote the wide range of careers we offer".

"We've really enjoyed having the schools kids coming through. The kids were really engaged and wanted to understand career pathways and training that we offer.

"It's currently a buyers' job market so as well as promoting our work to school leavers, we also want to build confidence in people to enable them to make the step back into the workforce."

Fouke Nicholson of Vision West says, "We are really pleased with the event turnout, it's had a lovely community feel throughout".

"It's been great networking with other organisations. Through working together we meet the needs of the community. The kids have been really engaged and seem to have enjoyed the day exploring opportunities."

Maddy Walker, Waikato Engineering Careers Association events assistant, said they were very excited to be at the expo after waiting for three years.

"A huge thanks to the Thames Business Association and the team for their persistence and in making today a success.

"It's been a great day meeting students from areas we don't often get to see. We've enjoyed seeing all the businesses from different areas come together to put this on for the students."