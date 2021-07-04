Early morning crashes, Bay of Plenty police warn drivers to take care on icy roads

Bay of Plenty residents have awoken to icy conditions. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty police are urging drivers to take care as the region awakes to another frosty morning.

Two vehicles have left the road in separate crashes near the Mangorewa Gorge.

A police spokeswoman said two cars were in a ditch, near the intersection of State Highway 36 (Pyes Pa Rd) and Te Matai Rd, after crashing about 7am.

There were reports of black ice on that section of road, she said. There were no injuries or blockages, however, police were organising for grit to be put on the icy sections of road.

In another incident, a vehicle left the road on State Highway 5, between Five Mile and Eight Mile Gate Rds, about 3.30am today.

There were no injuries reported but police were assisting with traffic management, slowing traffic due to ice on the road, the spokeswoman said.

Police asked drivers, via social media, to take extra care on the roads this morning due to black ice and wintry road conditions across the region.

"Roads can become icy and slick when it's cold so remember to increase the following distance between you and the car in front to ensure you have enough time to stop safely," the post said.

"When you're on a wet, icy, or snowy road, it's important not to brake suddenly or to accelerate quickly, as you could aquaplane or skid.

"In these situations, more than ever, driving to the conditions is crucial. Slow down to arrive alive."

Today's forecast

According to MetService, Rotorua residents can expect a mainly fine day, but frosty and possibly foggy at first with cloud increasing in the evening. The forecasted low is 2C, although at 7am the temperature read -0.4C, and the high 12C.

The forecast for Tauranga is also for a mainly fine day, but frosty in sheltered places at first and clouding over in the evening. The expected low is 6C, although is currently sitting at 2.1C, and the high 14C.

Those in Taupō can expect a mainly fine day, but frosty and possibly foggy at first with cloud increasing in the evening. The forecasted low is 0C and the high 10C.

The forecast is much of the same for Whakatāne; a mainly fine day, but frosty at first, and clouding over in the evening. The predicted low is 3C and the high 13C.