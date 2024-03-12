Maddy Watts.

Girl Guiding NZ member Madeleine Watts has achieved the highest recognition of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in New Zealand, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award.

Maddy is ex-Katikati College and joins a group of young people from around the world who achieve their gold award each year.

The gold award is the result of achievements in gaining new skills, activity, supporting the community and planning several adventure journeys.

Maddy gained her gold award as well as the silver level award and Queen’s guide award.

Maddy is now a leader in girl guiding.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award is a global education framework which challenges young people. It operates in more than 130 countries around the world, with more than a million young people aged 14-24 currently participating.



