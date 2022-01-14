The Ngongotaha Stream is at its lowest in many years. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua is moving to a Level 1 Water Shortage Event and people are warned to be wary of how much water they use with dry conditions expected to continue.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council water shortage event manager Steve Pickles said water flows in the Paraiti (Mangorewa), Waiari and Ngongotahā streams, in particular, were continuing to decline due to dry conditions.

These streams all have headwaters originating from the west and north of Lake Rotorua.

A Rotorua Focus Zone, which includes streams with headwaters in the Mamaku ranges, was established last summer when some of the lowest-ever stream flows were recorded in the area.

"We've entered the summer period with lingering drought conditions from the previous two years' low rainfall," said Pickles.

"Raising the alert level for these streams to Level 1 signals to water users in the Rotorua Focus Zone that there could be a need for intervention if dry conditions continue. Water restrictions for consented water users would only occur if the area moved to Level 3.

Pickles said rainfall over the next three months is forecasted to be near average but due to La Niña conditions, it was expected to fall in heavy bursts with long dry periods between.

Regular periods of steady rain would likely be needed to stop the streams' declining trend.

Pickles said if the alert level was raised to Level 3, the council might have to impose water restrictions to maintain the health and mauri of the streams and wildlife they supported.

"As advised last year, water users need to be preparing and planning for water restrictions if the dry weather conditions continue.

"In the meantime, everyone, including rural, urban and commercial users, can do their part by making sure they are using water efficiently and not wasting it," Pickles said.

There are four alert levels:

- Alert Level 0 no water shortage concerns

- Alert Level 1 reducing water availability

- Alert Level 2 impending water shortage

- Alert Level 3 water shortage event.

The rest of the Bay of Plenty remains in Alert Level 0.