Disappointment as Pāpāmoa FC slump to third loss in a row

Pāpāmoa's Smegs Minz evades a challenge from Ōtūmoetai captain Dan Mills. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

After two losses on the trot, Pāpāmoa FC would have been confident of getting back to winning ways when Ōtūmoetai visited Gordon Spratt reserve on Saturday.

Ōtūmoetai had had a miserable start to the new NRFL Southern Conference, failing to gain a single competition point in five starts.

But form often goes out of the window in local derbies, and within 10 minutes the visitors were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Jack Boland and Chaz Picton.

Pāpāmoa gave themselves something to build on with a headed goal from Colm Kenny off a free kick just before the halftime break.

But Ōtūmoetai’s defence held firm and their attack restored the two-goal advantage, Picton getting his second on 58 minutes.

Pāpāmoa’s next game is away to table toppers Waikato Unicol, who suffered their first league defeat of the season last Saturday at the hands of Cambridge.