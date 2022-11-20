Dinner & Harbour Cruise Event

Photo / Supplied.

Enjoy a buffet dinner, dessert, welcome drink & harbour cruise

Trinity Wharf's Dinner and Sunset Harbour Cruises are back. The popular summer series began with a flourish last Friday and a new approach - a buffet and desert.

This is the third year that Tauranga's Trinity Wharf and Bay Explorer have offered this tantalising experience. Both Trinity Wharf marketing manager Tori Bishop and Bay Explorer's Brandon Stone regard the partnership as the perfect match – especially as each business is locally owned and run. While the concept of dinner and sunset cruises isn't new – it's certainly something unique for Tauranga.

Trinity Wharf's envied location makes it unique. No other hotel enjoys such an intimate association with Tauranga Harbour. Literally overlapping the water, this innovative hotel is complete with a private pontoon that allows guests to berth right on the doorstep.

Tori says they had been considering this type of package for some time – both for guests and businesses. So, when Brandon approached them with the idea a couple of years ago, it was perfect timing.

"The connection between our venue and the water offers us a unique opportunity to help showcase the best the Bay has to offer - stunning outlooks, delicious food and drink and the beautiful Tauranga harbour. Collaborating with talented local suppliers like Brandon from Bay Explorer has fostered a special working relationship and one we look forward to building into the future."

Dinner at Trinity Wharf is one thing. But to follow that dining experience with a two-hour sunset cruise around Tauranga Harbour simply elevates an evening into one of romance, discovery and the sheer wonder of viewing Western Bay of Plenty from another perspective. With only two entrances – between Matakana Island's bookends at Mauao and Bowentown – Tauranga Harbour is like no other. Brandon is passionate about the ocean and appreciates all the intricate features of the harbour and its wildlife. It's not uncommon to see dolphins and other marine wildlife to enhance the magic of this experience.

$139 per person – dinner and cruise

And so reasonable. For just $139 per person, guests are greeted at Trinity Wharf with a welcome drink before being seated in their waterfront restaurant. Decorated with a maritime vibe, you'll be treated to a buffet that matches this special mood. From cold salads, to baked salmon or roasted beef sirloin and seasonal vegetables; the buffet approach is better suited to individual tastes.

After the option of a delicious desert, diners then board the Bay Explorer to relax for the next two hours as Brendon cruises the harbour and delights guests with his knowledge of this fascinating recreation playground – cruising around the inner harbour, Port of Tauranga to Mt Maunganui and along the tree-lined shores of Matakana Island as the sun dips behind the Kaimais.

With the dinner and cruise series running until February next year, Christmas bookings among small businesses have already begun as well. It's a popular way for business owners to thank their staff – an experience they might otherwise never achieve. A special New Year's cruise will also be announced soon.

This is a cool and different way to see the harbour firsthand and appreciate what a stunning attribute it is for Tauranga. It's brilliant for small business teams and ideal for couples or families as well. Of course, bigger corporations have a similar opportunity – with the ability to book out the Bay Explorer completely. Private bookings will soon be available through a different ticketing system.

Otherwise, head to Trinity Wharf's ticketing site and check the available dates. Don't wait too long. This is an experience you won't want to miss.

Get your tickets here: www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/trinity-wharf-dinner-sunset-harbour-cruise-tickets-388352652237